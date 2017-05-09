The polls are open from 8 a.m. PT until 8 p.m. PT. Go here to find out where you can vote and what identification you’ll need.

There are 87 seats up for grabs today, which makes 44 the magic number for a party to win a majority government.

Christy Clark is looking to carry the BC Liberals to a fifth straight victory, and a second under her leadership.

The NDP were expected to win in 2013, but came up notably short. John Horgan is trying to put his party in power for the first time since 2001.

The Greens, meanwhile, are hoping to play more than just spoiler. Andrew Weaver holds the party’s lone seat, but that could change tonight.

The last time B.C. has seen a minority government was in 1953.

There are some key ridings across the province that are bound to be hotly contested.

From softwood lumber to #IamLinda to the debates, there were plenty of highs and lows during the election campaign.









The key issues

Housing: The Liberals didn’t make any new promises to address the housing market. They already introduced a 15-per-cent foreign buyers tax and a loan program for first-time home buyers. The NDP said they would create more affordable housing as well as creating more protections for renters. The Greens promised to double the foreign buyers tax to 30 per cent, and apply it province-wide.



Economy: The Liberals ran on a platform hailing their economic performance, including a balanced budget and strong GDP growth. The NDP, meanwhile, said they would increase the province’s minimum wage to $15 per hour. The Greens promised to boost disability assistance rates. Both the Liberals and NDP pledged financial support to the emerging tech sector.

Medical Service Plan: B.C. is the only province that charges citizens monthly health-care premiums. The Liberals are promising to reduce MSP rates for some, as well as eventually phasing out the premiums at an unspecified date. The NDP said it would cut premiums in half, and the Greens said they would eliminate them.



Environment: The Liberals support the expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline, while the NDP and Greens both oppose it. Clark supports the construction of the Site C Dam, while Weaver opposes it and Horgan is promising to review the project if elected.



Cash-for-access: The Liberals have returned nearly $250,000 in improper donations following a Globe and Mail investigation that revealed lobbyists were making contributions before being reimbursed by clients. Clark has also come under fire for inaction on fundraising laws, which place no limits on contributions. She’s now promising to appoint a panel to review the rules. The NDP and Greens want a ban on corporate and union donations.

B.C. election primer Everything you need to know about the issues and promises ahead of the provincial election

Campaign highs

Liberals: Christy Clark responded to the protectionist rhetoric of Donald Trump’s administration by vowing to fight back against softwood lumber tariffs. Clark threatened to levy a tax against thermal coal exports, a measure that would hurt both the U.S. and Alberta.

NDP: While home ownership was the focus of Clark’s measures to address the hot Vancouver housing market, NDP Leader John Horgan countered with a proposal to help renters. Horgan put forward a pledge to introduce a $400 yearly subsidy per rental household; roughly half of Metro Vancouver’s residents are renters.

Greens: Andrew Weaver garnered plenty of speaking time during the lone TV debate, where he went after both the Liberals and the NDP. Critics, including Globe columnist Gary Mason, noted that Weaver may have stood out the most in the debate.

Campaign lows

Liberals: Clark came under fire for an encounter on the campaign trail. After cutting off and brushing aside a resident who said she wasn’t voting for the Liberals, the story went viral under the hashtag #IamLinda. The issue dragged on when the BC Liberals accused the woman of being an NDP plant, an allegation they later acknowledged was unfounded.



NDP: “Calm down, John,” Clark said to Horgan after he complained about not getting enough speaking time during a radio debate. Horgan snapped, saying “don’t touch me again, please.” Critics said it showed an angry side that could be a liability.



Greens: Weaver was grilled for not doing enough to help other Green candidates boost their profile. And he struggled to name any colleagues he would put in cabinet when asked by the Vancouver Sun editorial board.



Turnout

Early voter turnout was up more than 60 per cent compared to the 2013 election, but attributing that as a sign of any specific party getting out the vote is probably a stretch. Instead, experts are attributing the increase to Elections BC promoting and offering more early voting options. Overall turnout for the 2013 vote was 55.32 per cent. By comparison, 66.1 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in the 2015 federal election.





What happened last time

The polls predicted an NDP win in 2013, but the Liberals managed to pick up 49 seats en route to another majority. Clark, however, lost her seat in a tightly contested Vancouver riding. She ended up running in a by-election in Kelowna that summer, which she won.





