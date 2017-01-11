The B.C. government has granted an environmental assessment certificate to Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, paving the way for Premier Christy Clark to finally give a green light to a project under the five conditions she set down almost five years ago.

The federal Liberal government approved the $6.8-billion pipeline expansion in November, and at that time Ms. Clark said most of her demands for improved oil spill response had been met. The remaining key hurdle was a deal with Kinder Morgan that would allow the premier to say her province is getting a fair share of the economic benefits.

Ms. Clark was set to address reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The certificate was granted jointly by Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman. In a joint statement, the two ministers said the pipeline approval process is federal jurisdiction and they could only add to that process.

The provincial environment assessment office recommended 37 additional conditions to the project to address concerns raised by communities and aboriginal groups, they said. The province has agreed to add those conditions to the 157 conditions already imposed by the federal government on the project.

“The conditions we have attached will make sure ongoing consultation with First Nations occurs and also provides further protection of wetlands, wildlife habitat and caribou and grizzly populations,” the statement said.

“Clearly, the project will have economic benefits for British Columbia workers, families and communities. However, we have always been clear economic development will not come at the expense of the environment. We believe environmental protection and economic development can occur together, and the conditions attached to the EA certificate reflect that.”

Peter McCartney of the Wilderness Committee accused the government of ``blatantly'' aligning itself against the wishes of its own citizens by granting the environmental approval.

"Right when we need our leadership to stand up to Alberta and Ottawa, they buckle like a cheap lawn chair," he said in a news release.

"We've known all along that the government's five conditions were political posturing instead of a real assessment of the risks and benefits for B.C. British Columbians aren't stupid. Those conditions were never worth the paper they were written on."

