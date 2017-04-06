Premier Christy Clark’s government misled the public and bungled the fallout after it fired eight health researchers in 2012, and it still needs to compensate and properly apologize, B.C. ombudsperson concludes in a newly released report.

Jay Chalke’s 500-page report says the decision to fire the health researchers – made by then-deputy health minister Graham Whitmarsh – followed a flawed and unjustifiably rushed internal probe into a data breach.

“The ministry did not have sufficient evidentiary basis to dismiss any of the employees for just cause,” the report said.

But Mr. Chalke concluded there was no political interference in the firings – an important finding as the BC Liberal government prepares for an election campaign that begins Tuesday.

He found the health minister at the time, Margaret MacDiarmid, did not know details of the allegations when she announced the firings in September, 2012. She also was unaware that there were concerns within the government about stating, as she did, that an RCMP investigation was under way.

In fact, the RCMP never had enough information to warrant an investigation, but it would be years before that cloud over the workers was lifted.

The ombudsperson made 41 recommendations, including a $500,000 scholarship in the name of Roderick MacIsaac, who killed himself after being interrogated by government officials and fired just two days before the end of his student co-op term.

Mr. Chalke said the premier was correct to apologize to Mr. MacIsaac’s family, but the apology came too late. The premier was one of the 132 people interviewed for the Chalke report.

He told a news conference that Mr. MacIsaac's death "cast a dark shadow" over the entire affair, and his recommendations focus on changes to ensure such an event cannot happen again.

Mr. Chalke also called for changes to the way the public service manages investigations, and how dismissals are handled.

In September, 2012, Ms. MacDiarmid held a news conference to announce an unprecedented mass firing within the ministry’s pharmaceutical research division. At that time, she said the RCMP’s corporate crimes division was investigating allegations of breach of privacy and conflict of interest involving inappropriate access of medical information.

But the government’s assertions of misdeeds slowly unravelled. Within three years, it had settled out of court or reinstated seven of the eight workers, and the RCMP confirmed it never had enough evidence to launch investigation. Ms. Clark has said that the firings were unfair and “heavy-handed.”

The Ministry of the Attorney-General eventually concluded the government’s investigation into alleged wrongdoing was flawed, and although there was a data breach, the researchers did not act for personal gain.

In an attempt to defuse public outcry, the Premier’s office hired an independent lawyer, Marcia McNeil, to review the firings in 2014. However, Ms. McNeil’s report only exacerbated the government’s troubles because she could not figure out who made the decision to terminate the employees, or why.

Ms. McNeil did find a “preconceived theory of employee misconduct” tainted the internal investigation that led to the firings, and the failure to document that investigation produced a flawed decision process without accountability.

Her report led to pressure from the opposition New Democrats and the fired workers to launch a public inquiry, something the B.C. government did not want.

Instead, it turned to Mr. Chalke, who initially agreed that a public inquiry would be the best way to get to the bottom of the firings. The province had to bring in legislative changes granting him additional powers to convince him to take on the assignment.

While the opposition continued to press for answers on behalf of the fired workers and their families, they also highlighted the damage done to health research as a result of the government’s response to the data breach.

In the wake of the data breach, the government imposed a freeze on the release of medical research data that affected 20 separate studies on prescription drugs, including anti-psychotics for children and seniors, and drugs for diabetes, Alzheimer’s and smoking cessation.

British Columbia had played a leading role in national clinical research through the Therapeutics Initiative, but the program lost its funding and access to medical data after the ministry discovered an information breach in 2012. The funding was restored 14 months later.

Report Typo/Error