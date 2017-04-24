British Columbia’s Green party is hoping its promise to balance the province’s books will mean more support in the ballot box come election day.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver released his party’s full platform at a campaign event in downtown Vancouver today.

Weaver says a Green government would hike taxes on carbon, corporations and high-income earners to pay for more investment in childcare, infrastructure, public health and the environment.

The platform includes operating deficits in the second and third years of a four-year mandate and a $216-million surplus in the final fiscal year.

The Greens also want to make the tax system more progressive by raising taxes on those who earn more than about $108,000 a year and rolling medical services premiums into payroll and income taxes.

New Democrat candidate Shane Simpson attended the Greens’ announcement and says the only reasonable choice facing voters on May 9 is between the NDP and the Liberals.

