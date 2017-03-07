British Columbia’s government says it’s moving to remove discriminatory provisions in historical provincial legislation, some of which dates back almost 150 years.

Teresa Wat, B.C.’s minister responsible for multiculturalism, has introduced a new Discriminatory Provisions (Historical Wrongs) Repeal Act, which she says helps fulfil the government’s promise to address historical wrongs against Chinese Canadians.

Wat says the government reviewed almost 2,000 pieces of legislation dating from 1871 to 1982 to remove provisions that were discriminatory on the basis of ethnicity or place of origin.

The government says that period covers when B.C. joined confederation until 1982, the year the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms was introduced.

A government report says most B.C. laws are free from discrimination, but 19 historic acts with discriminatory provisions that primarily restrict employment based on ethnicity were found.

