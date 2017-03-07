Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark (right) and Teresa Wat, Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for the Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism, arrive to speak at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Nov. 21, 2013. British Columbia’s government says it’s moving to remove discriminatory provisions in historical provincial legislation, some of which dates back almost 150 years. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark (right) and Teresa Wat, Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for the Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism, arrive to speak at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Nov. 21, 2013. British Columbia’s government says it’s moving to remove discriminatory provisions in historical provincial legislation, some of which dates back almost 150 years. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)

B.C. introduces legislation to repeal historical wrongs dating back to 1871 Add to ...

VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

British Columbia’s government says it’s moving to remove discriminatory provisions in historical provincial legislation, some of which dates back almost 150 years.

Teresa Wat, B.C.’s minister responsible for multiculturalism, has introduced a new Discriminatory Provisions (Historical Wrongs) Repeal Act, which she says helps fulfil the government’s promise to address historical wrongs against Chinese Canadians.

Wat says the government reviewed almost 2,000 pieces of legislation dating from 1871 to 1982 to remove provisions that were discriminatory on the basis of ethnicity or place of origin.

The government says that period covers when B.C. joined confederation until 1982, the year the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms was introduced.

A government report says most B.C. laws are free from discrimination, but 19 historic acts with discriminatory provisions that primarily restrict employment based on ethnicity were found.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular