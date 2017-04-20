B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan went on the offensive against BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark in the first debate of the provincial election on Thursday, peppering her with jabs over her record in a style that reflects the aggressive NDP campaign.

Throughout the debate, Ms. Clark largely shrugged off the rhetorical jabs as she defended her first full term as premier and her modest party platform, which promises to control spending and cut taxes.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver was largely on the sidelines, taking the opportunity when offered by moderator Bill Good to talk about his party’s policies. In one of his sharpest points, however, he noted that the Liberals had governed for 16 years and the NDP failed, those same 16 years, to remove them, creating an opening for a fresh Green approach to politics.

Although billed as a radio debate, the 90-minute event was aired on a TV station and also streamed on Facebook.

Multiple times throughout, Mr. Horgan complained that Mr. Good was giving Ms. Clark more time than him, leading Ms. Clark to wryly state at one point, “Calm down, John” while patting the NDP leader on the arm. Mr. Horgan snapped back: "Don't touch me again, please."

The three leaders have been on the campaign trail ahead of the May. 9 vote, but the debate marked the first time they have confronted each other in person.

It is the first campaign for Mr. Horgan and Mr. Weaver. Mr. Horgan has been a member of the legislature for a dozen years, and leader for three years. Mr. Weaver, the sole Green member of the legislature, was elected to the legislature in 2013.

Mr. Horgan has taken a more aggressive approach during the campaign, including at Thursday’s debate, abandoning the positive politics, no-attack approach of his predecessor Adrian Dix’s failed campaign in 2013.

The NDP leader accused Ms. Clark of spinning “alternative facts” and wondered where White House spokesperson Sean Spicer might be.

“Whenever she’s in a corner, she makes things up,” he declared at another point.

“Take a few moments and read something,” Mr. Horgan said. He also accused Ms. Clark of living in a “first-class lounge” while British Columbians struggle with affordability.

The NDP has been advancing a platform, which promises tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations, among other measures, to pay for such measures as $10-per-day daycare, a $400 annual rental subsidy, freezes on hydro rates, and scrapping tolls on a pair of Lower Mainland bridges. Ms. Clark raised the economic challenges the NDP faced in the 1990s, leading Mr. Horgan to reply, “It’s April, 2017. What are you going to do for people today?”

The BC Liberal leader accused Mr. Horgan of effectively raiding the savings of B.C. children through a promised measure to appropriate a $500-million “prosperity fund” to pay for a promise to end of the two bridge tolls. While the fund was intended to be funded with revenues from liquefied natural gas, that money has yet to materialize so the Liberal government has filled it using general revenue.

Ms. Clark said the $10 daycare plan is a dubious measure for B.C., noting it is unaffordable and the 10-year schedule for enacting it no help to families now.

“You’re not going to deliver it until most kids have a drivers’ license,” said Ms. Clark.

And she defended her focus on the economy, declaring: “You can’t afford to do good things for people if the economy isn’t working.”

Ms. Clark also defended such controversial megaprojects as the proposed Massey tunnel replacement bridge linking Richmond and Delta – a project Mr. Horgan is skeptical about – and the Site C hydro project in northern B.C. Mr. Horgan has said he would send the project to the B.C. Utilities Commission for a review that would determine its fate and Mr. Weaver says it should be scrapped.

Ms. Clark said there have been a decade of reviews of the project, which is now providing more than 2,000 jobs to a largely B.C. work force. “We are a jobs focused government,” said Ms. Clark, declaring she wants to keep the Site C workers on their jobs.

The final debate of the election campaign is scheduled for April. 26.

