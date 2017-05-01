Both the Liberals and the New Democrats are starting the last full week of the British Columbia election campaign with a push for votes in Metro Vancouver.

NDP Leader John Horgan is promising to restore the province’s reputation as a climate action leader, focusing on reducing emissions that cause climate change.

Environmentalist Tzeporah Berman, who was an adviser for the B.C. Liberal government’s climate team, endorsed Horgan today, saying she’s encouraged the NDP has committed to reducing emissions while accusing Christy Clark of breaking her climate promises.

Clark told a crowd at a Vancouver biotech firm that the biggest threat facing the province is U.S. President Donald Trump and his anti-trade rhetoric.

She says the province can’t afford the double squeeze of tax hikes under an NDP government amid rising U.S. protectionism.

Clark says the province is in perilous times and that what people care most about are jobs, which she says the Liberals are best able to provide.

