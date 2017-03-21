B.C.’s governing Liberals are attempting to pre-emptively take credit for any new spending for the province in this week’s federal budget, which is likely to include money for transit, infrastructure and affordable housing, while warning that the Opposition New Democrats wouldn’t have the same luck with Ottawa.

The New Democrats, in turn, dismissed the argument as a deflection from the government’s own failings.

Community Minister Peter Fassbender’s comments about Wednesday’s federal budget, which comes less than three weeks before the start of the provincial election campaign, offer another look at the likely themes the BC Liberals will be pushing ahead of the spring vote. The Liberals have been resurrecting an old argument casting themselves as competent managers of the economy while warning the NDP would undo that progress.

Speaking in advance of the federal budget, Mr. Fassbender argued there are no guarantees an NDP government would have credibility with Ottawa when it came to securing federal spending. He offered no evidence that British Columbia has fared better when it comes to federal infrastructure funding than any other province.

“As far as the feds are concerned, they see us as a can-do, want-to-do province,” Mr. Fassbender, whose BC Liberals are not formally connected with the federal Liberal Party, said in an interview. “We’ve proven that we can manage our fiscal house and that gives the federal government confidence that they are dealing with a partner that has the means to get things done.”

Among the major policy issues in the budget, provinces and cities are awaiting more details about the next phase of federal infrastructure spending. The federal government is planning to spend $186.7-billion on infrastructure over 12 years, beginning with an initial two-year phase introduced in the 2016 budget that has focused on short-term projects that could be finished quickly.

The much larger second phase is expected to launch this year.

As part of the first phase, the federal government signed agreements with every province and territory, which included B.C.’s $460-million transit funding deal. Ontario’s was the most lucrative, including $1.486-billion for transit.

The federal government has already adjusted its funding formula for such projects to cover up to half the cost, rather than one-third. The B.C. government has rejected calls from municipalities to follow suit and increase its share, which remains at one-third.

With limited spending opportunities, given a projected annual deficit of about $25-billion for coming years, Mr. Morneau is expected to focus on varied established federal Liberal priorities such as jobs, innovation and infrastructure.

NDP MLA David Eby, who spoke for the opposition on the budget, said Mr. Fassbender is advancing a story on something intangible while British Columbians wait for actual progress on projects such as the Broadway subway in Vancouver, light-rail transit in Surrey and the bridge to replace the Massey Tunnel linking Richmond and Delta.

“He’s pointing to something invisible with no objective way to measure it – the relationship with the federal government – because he can’t point to physical evidence of success,” Mr. Eby said. “He has to point to an intangible, unprovable backroom relationship that hasn’t improved the lives of British Columbians.”

Mr. Eby said the NDP is hoping the federal budget will include commitments to funding rental housing, money for mental-health programs and addiction support given dozens of homeless encampments in the Vancouver region and resources for Revenue Canada to pursue tax evasion in the housing market.

The party would also like to see support for infrastructure projects, especially in economically depressed areas that could use jobs from such initiatives.

Ahead of the election, and beyond this particular federal budget, the NDP has talked about asking Ottawa to help finance a program of $10-a-day daycare in British Columbia. The program is to be a key part of the NDP election platform.

“We are hoping the federal government would be a strong partner for us,” Mr. Eby said.

