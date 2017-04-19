New reports released by Elections BC show the Liberal party returned almost $175,000 in political contributions it received in the last six years.

The Liberal party’s amended financial report shows donations dating back to 2010 from 191 contributors for $174,313 were returned this year.

The documents show the New Democratic Party returned $10,500 after reviewing its donations back to 2012.

The Elections Act does not require political parties to explain why contributions were returned.

The Liberal party said last month it had found 43 indirect political donations worth almost $93,000 that would be returned.

Indirect political donations are payments made by an individual on behalf of an organization, which is prohibited.

The RCMP is reviewing possible violations of the Elections Act related to indirect political donations and other unspecified contraventions involving political party financing in the province.

Special prosecutor David Butcher was appointed last month to provide the Mounties with legal advice in their investigation.

