The B.C. Liberals announced today they will repeal the City of Vancouver’s plans to ban natural gas in new buildings days ahead of the policy taking effect.

Andrew Wilkinson, candidate for Vancouver-Quilchena, says the city’s ban would increase costs to consumers, businesses and residents because it would increase building costs and create a reliance on electricity, which is more expensive.

The city’s ban, which goes into effect Monday, applies to new construction and is part of the city’s larger plan to rely exclusively on renewable energy by 2050.

Wilkinson says if the Liberals form government after the May 9 election, they’ll change the Vancouver Charter that allows the city to dictate its own building codes in order to repeal the ban.

He says the requirements were too stringent for restaurant owners who rely on natural gas for cooking because its more effective and affordable.

He says the city’s caveat that allows for renewable natural gas wasn’t sufficient because there simply isn’t enough of the resource to support the restaurant sector.

Report Typo/Error