The BC Liberal Party says it is returning nearly $100,000 to donors after a Globe and Mail investigation into indirect contributions from lobbyists.

The party issued a statement late Friday afternoon that said it had identified 43 contributions totalling $92,874.36 in which donors used their personal credit cards and were later reimbursed. The statement acknowledges such donations are “prohibited.”

In addition, the Liberals say 30 people approached the party to report “clerical errors” that resulted in donations being recorded as personal donations rather than contributions from their employers. The party says it notified Elections BC of those errors.

The Globe investigation prompted Elections BC to launch an investigation, later handed over to the RCMP, into the fundraising practices of both of the province’s political parties. The governing Liberals and the Opposition New Democrats also announced reviews of their own fundraising records.

“Much of the confusion around these issues has taken place as more contributions and ticket purchases have moved online,” said the statement from party spokesman Emile Scheffel, who added the party has made changes to its online payment system.

The issue of political fundraising has been shaping up as a potential campaign issue ahead of the spring election.

In recent weeks, Premier Christy Clark has responded by announcing an independent panel to review the province’s election laws, which impose few limits on who can donate or on the size of their donations.

The governing Liberals have been criticized for, among other things, cash-for-access events in which donors pay thousands of dollars for a chance to sit down with the Premier. Ms. Clark was also criticized for accepting a $50,000 yearly stipend from her party, in addition to her salary as Premier. She announced earlier this year she would no longer take the stipend but instead be reimbursed by the party for expenses.

