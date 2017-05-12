British Columbia’s two major political parties are still battling to win the election days after the polls closed, with the NDP requesting recounts in three close ridings.

The New Democrats say they have submitted a formal request to Elections BC for recounts in the ridings of Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Vancouver-False Creek and Richmond-Queensborough.

After general and advance ballots were counted Tuesday, the Liberals were ahead by 170 votes in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, 560 votes in Vancouver-False Creek and 263 votes in Richmond-Queensborough.

Elections BC has since updated the totals for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, widening the lead for Liberal Joan Isaacs by 268 votes.

On Thursday, Liberal Jim Benninger requested a recount in Courtenay-Comox, where he lost by nine votes, and it will take place during the final count between May 22 and 24.

Christy Clark’s Liberals are one seat shy of a majority government with 43 seats, while John Horgan’s New Democrats have 41 and Andrew Weaver’s Greens hold the balance of power with three.

All eyes are on the final count in 10 days, when 176,000 absentee ballots will be tallied.

NDP provincial director Raj Sihota says in a statement the party is working hard to ensure every last vote is counted properly.

“In an election this close, British Columbians deserve to have full confidence in the results, and that means ensuring the ballots in close races are counted thoroughly and carefully.”

