B.C Premier Christy Clark speaks at a press conference in Burnaby on Sept. 19, 2016. (Ben Nelms for The Globe and Mail)
B.C Premier Christy Clark speaks at a press conference in Burnaby on Sept. 19, 2016. (Ben Nelms for The Globe and Mail)

VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s NDP leader is demanding an apology from Premier Christy Clark over what he says is a false allegation that the New Democrats tried to hack the Liberal party’s website.

John Horgan says the NDP has sought legal advice but wants a public apology from Christy Clark, who made the accusation in a Facebook Live interview with the Vancouver Sun.

Horgan says the New Democrats do not hack their opponents’ websites.

Earlier today, Clark said people are more interested in her government’s plans to create jobs than inside issues between political parties.

But in Tuesday’s interview, Clark said hacking is illegal and she’s heard the NDP say they were preparing to run a dirty election campaign.

The alleged hack involves information about people who responded to a Liberal party survey.

