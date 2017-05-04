BC NDP Leader John Horgan had a common refrain when asked to explain aspects of his party platform at a roundtable with Globe and Mail journalists this week: “We’ll see.”

Mr. Horgan was unclear how he would proceed on issues ranging from a thermal-coal tariff to the foreign-buyers tax to the Site C dam to road pricing. And with key platform planks – such as the NDP’s plans to build 114,000 new housing units and institute $10-a-day child care – he was unspecific on how the party would fund them.

Mr. Horgan said he believes the party’s three-year plan is sound and he’s focused on making life better for British Columbians.

“[The BC Liberals] tabled a three-year fiscal plan. We took that plan and made different choices. I believe that that’s a prudent and responsible thing to do and that’s the way I’ve done it,” he said.

Political scientists say the NDP’s platform is vague at points, though that’s not unusual for an opposition party.

Hamish Telford, an associate professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley, said in an interview that governing parties have a major advantage when it comes to preparing platforms.

“It’s always difficult for an opposition party to know exactly what’s going on,” he said.

“And opposition parties have learned from past experiences about promising the world. Then they get to form government and they get to see the real books, they get briefed by the ministries and the world looks very different and they suddenly realize they can’t fulfill many of the promises that they had made.”

Prof. Telford said the NDP’s platform is costed out for the three years “but then things start to get very vague.”

Prof. Telford pointed to the NDP’s plan when it comes to the medical-services premium.

The NDP has said it would slash the MSP in half by January and eliminate it completely within four years, striking a non-partisan MSP elimination panel to determine how to pay for the plan.

The Liberals have also pledged to slash the MSP in half by January and have said its elimination would depend on how fast the economy grows.

Prof. Telford said the NDP has also promised studies to review hydro and insurance rates, as well as Site C.

“Things are relatively firm for two years, maybe three, but then there’s a definite lack of clarity,” he said.

Regarding Site C, he added: “You’re for it or against it. You can’t have half a dam. There’s a place where he’s perhaps avoiding a direct answer.”

Michael Prince, a political science professor at the University of Victoria, in an interview said he believes the NDP’s approach is a direct response to what transpired four years ago.

During the 2013 campaign, an election the NDP was widely expected to win, a mid-campaign flip-flop by then-leader Adrian Dix proved disastrous. Mr. Dix declared the party’s opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline in an effort to shore up the votes of environmentalists. The Liberals pounced on the flip-flop and won their fourth consecutive majority.

“I think this time there was a real desire to have a much more tightly managed message and to stick with it and not to be seen as flip-floppers,” Prof. Prince said.

For a politician, vowing to launch a study or panel or consult with stakeholders can feel like a safe answer during a campaign, Prof. Prince said.

“A lot of times that seems to satisfy people,” he said.

But Prof. Prince said it would be helpful to have more information about the NDP’s housing plan, particularly when it comes to the new units.

“When you’ve got a number like 114,000 units, that sounds like you’ve done your math. I don’t think that would have hurt them, to have been a little more specific on that,” Prof. Prince said.

Report Typo/Error