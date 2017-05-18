The leader of B.C’s New Democrats says his party has found common ground with the Greens on several issues as they talk about potentially forming a governing arrangement in a minority legislature.

The Greens are currently holding talks with the NDP and the BC Liberals in anticipation that the final election results, expected next week, do not award either party a majority of seats in the legislature. The initial results gave the Liberals the most seats but one shy of a majority.

NDP Leader John Horgan said they’ve found areas of agreement beyond the “deal breakers” that the Greens have already outlined.

“I believe we have got common ground on education. We have got common ground on health care. We have certainly got common ground on climate action,” Mr. Horgan said Thursday morning in a speech to members of the NDP caucus that was opened to the media.

He did not take questions from reporters at the event.

To date, Green Leader Andrew Weaver has cited changes to the electoral system, a ban on corporate union donations and official party status as deal-breakers for their support.

Mr. Horgan said “several discussions” with Mr. Weaver and other unnamed members of the party had led him to conclude there were other areas where the parties could work together.

He did not address the issue of official party status in his remarks, but Mr. Horgan did talk about proportional representation.

“I want to make sure we can work together to make sure that proportional representation can lead to good government for people,” he said.

The negotiations are happening ahead of the final tally of ballots expected next week. The initial results from the May 9 election has left British Columbia with its first minority legislature in 60 years. However, there are several close races where absentee ballots, as well as recounts in two ridings, could affect the makeup of the legislature.

The initial vote results put the Liberals at 43 of 87 seats in the B.C. legislature, and the NDP at 41. The Greens have three seats.

Those results mean that current Premier Christy Clark would need the support of the Greens to win any confidence vote in the legislature. If she lost such a vote, Ms. Clark would be expected to resign and Mr. Horgan could seek to replace her if he can persuade the Lieutenant Governor he can form a government with Green support.

The NDP election platform commits to a referendum on changing the voting structure to a proportional-representation system “so every vote counts.” It also said an NDP government would campaign for the Yes side. While the Greens are advocating for electoral change, Mr. Weaver has said he wants that to happen without a referendum.

The NDP Leader also acknowledged he’s competing with the BC Liberals for the Greens’ support.

“I have no doubt, no doubt that Christy Clark in her desperation to cling to her job will be offering the sky and the moon to Mr. Weaver and his colleagues,” he said.

But, echoing his election comments, Mr. Horgan said he wants to work to get a government that makes life affordable and improves service.

Report Typo/Error