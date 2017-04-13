British Columbia’s New Democrats are proposing to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations and add a new tax on foreign real estate owners to pay for a list of costly campaign promises that include a $10 per day daycare system.

The Opposition party released their full platform on Thursday, just two days into the campaign for the May 9 election. The governing Liberals released their platform on earlier in the week.

The NDP had yet to explain how it would pay for a series of expensive promises – including a daycare system that would cost $1.5-billion, eliminating tolls on a pair of busy Lower Mainland bridges, $400 per year subsidies for renters, and rolling back rates on some ferry routes. That lack of detail has prompted criticism from the BC Liberals that the plan is unaffordable.

On Thursday, NDP Leader John Horgan said his party could enact their paltform without going into deficit if elected.

As expected, the NDP would restore a tax bracket for incomes over $150,000, generating $250-million per year. That top bracket was brought in as a temporary measure in the 2014 and 2015 tax years by the Liberal government but then eliminated for 2016. The NDP plan would also increase the general corporate income tax fund by a percentage point, bringing it to 12 per cent from 11 per cent.

The New Democrats would also add a new tax on foreign real estate ownership. The NDP’s proposal would introduce a two per cent annual tax on the value of homes owned by people who do not otherwise pay taxes in B.C. The party says the tax would raise $200-million – a projection linked to a study by the UBC Sauder School of Business.

The platform does not spell out what would happen to the existing 15 per cent tax on home purchases by foreign buyers in the Vancouver region, which was implemented last summer.

But the party is proposing some tax cuts, including a half point trim on the small-business tax rate.

The NDP would get rid of the Liquefied Natural Gas Prosperity Fund, which was established by the Liberal government last year, and use the already money in the fund to help pay for their platform. The Liberals were re-elected in 2013 on a promise to build the LNG industry and use the revenues to fill the prosperity fund, but the industry has yet to launch or generate any revenue for the province.

The New Demcorats say that would give them $500-million to spend.

New Democrats are projecting a surplus of $131-million in 2018-19 and $80-million in 2019-20.

In tabling the platform, the NDP shed some light on a few key promises.

Notably, the party says it would take a decade to fully enact their $10 per day daycare system. However, the $10 rate would be available incrementally as the program is built, costing $280-million budgeted for the program in 2018-19 and $400-million budgeted in 2019-20.

Once enacted, the program would cost $1.5-billion a year, the party said.

A $400-per-year subsidy to renters across B.C. would cost $200-million per year, the NDP said.

The party last weekend committed to eliminate tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges. They also promised a freeze on BC Hydro rates.

On the housing front, the party is also proposing to build 114,000 rental, social, co-op and owner-purchased homes directly and through partnerships over a decade.

The party also announced new promises, including interest-free post-secondary student loans and a program that would pay students receiving assistance $1,000 if they complete their studies. The party would roll back ferry rates on small routes by 15 per cent and freeze fares on major routes, starting in 2018.

