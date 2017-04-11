British Columbia’s Liberal party began its bid for a fifth straight majority government today as Premier Christy Clark visited the lieutenant-governor to formally dissolve the legislature.

The campaign has been underway unofficially for weeks with the Liberals, NDP and Greens releasing platform details for an election that polls suggest will be a tight battle.

Clark has tried to make NDP Leader John Horgan’s judgment an issue, accusing the New Democrats of siding with fringe advocates over mainstream interests that drive job creation in a province that has led the country in economic growth.

Horgan has attacked Clark on social policies, arguing too many people have been left behind by a Liberal government that is out-of-touch after 16 years in power as he promises a $10-a-day daycare program and a minimum wage that would be significantly increased to $15 an hour.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver, the first member of his party to win a seat in a provincial legislature, is asking voters who are tired of the status quo to give his party a chance, promising a revamped economic plan that encourages growth in emerging business sectors while protecting the environment.

Job creation has been an early theme in the unofficial campaign for the May 9 vote.

At dissolution, the Liberals held 47 seats in the legislature, the NDP 35, and there were three Independents, which includes Weaver. There are two new ridings in this election, bringing the total to 87 seats.

Report Typo/Error