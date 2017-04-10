British Columbia’s two main political parties are promising to keep more money in taxpayers’ pockets on the eve of the provincial election campaign.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark promised tax cuts, credits and freezes today while NDP Leader John Horgan says his party would eliminate tolls on two bridges linking the suburbs to Vancouver if the party wins the May 9 election.

The Liberals released their platform one day before the campaign officially begins, making a series of promises that would cost $157-million in new spending over three years.

The party is promising a personal income tax freeze and new tax credits for seniors and family members who care for them.

In addition to eliminating tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges, Horgan is also promising to freeze BC Hydro rates.

The pledge comes barely a week after electricity rates jumped by 3.5 per cent, following a BC Hydro warning in November that rates would climb another 16.5 per cent over the next four years.

Horgan says B.C. residents have no choice but to pay the increases in order to power and heat their homes, adding that a rate freeze and removing bridge tolls would make life more affordable.

Horgan has also pledged to improve services including health care and education, build infrastructure such as hospitals, roads and transit, while also tackling climate change and creating jobs.

Clark says if the Liberals are re-elected, they would cut the small business tax to two per cent, phase out provincial sales tax on electricity for all businesses, and commit to four more balanced budgets.

Clark also touted previous promises to eliminate unpopular medical services premiums, cap bridge tolls at $500 annually for commuters and create a new tax credit for people living in communities that are dependent on BC Ferries.

The Liberal platform was released at a Vancouver-based technology company as the party is also promising to spend $87-million in a technology strategy and for teaching coding to students in grades 6 to 9.

