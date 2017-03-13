British Columbia Premier Christy Clark says an independent panel will draft a modern system of campaign finance after the provincial election in May, but she has pre-emptively ruled out any model that replaces donations with public money.

The premier, who has faced repeated questions about her party’s almost-unfettered fundraising that raised more than $12-million last year, acknowledged on Monday that the public wants more than the changes she has offered to date, which have focused exclusively on disclosure.

She told reporters in Victoria it is important that any changes to the province’s laws around political fundraising are recommended by non-politicians – otherwise the rules would be drafted by an incumbent government with a vested interest.

“We all know political parties each have our own view of how campaign funding should be done… and each of those views reflects, I would argue, the interest of the political parties that are putting those changes forward,” Ms. Clark said.

“So what I’m proposing today is a process that would take political parties and politicians out of the process of deciding what it should look like.”

However, the panel’s recommendations would not be binding and would still require a vote in the legislature to become law.

The scrutiny of the province’s lax fundraising rules has increased in the past week following a Globe and Mail investigation that found the BC Liberal Party collected tens of thousands of dollars in multiple donations from lobbyists who paid under their own names on behalf of clients and companies, and were later reimbursed. Indirect political donations are prohibited. The province’s elections agency referred an investigation to the RCMP.

Ms. Clark has also faced criticism during the past year for private cash-for-access fundraisers and for a $50,000 she received from her party. She announced earlier this year that she would no longer collect the stipend.

The premier now has tasked a senior bureaucrat, deputy attorney general Richard Fyfe, to establish the campaign finance panel and draft the terms of reference for its work.

The panel would be modelled on the Electoral Boundaries Commission, which sets the borders for the province’s political constituencies. The panel, whose members would require unanimous approval of the legislature, would be non-partisan and report back to the legislature every eight years, the premier said.

But the plan, which hinges on all-party support to move forward, appeared to hit a snag with B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver’s rejection of the measure. “I don’t support it,” he said. “The BC Liberals are just kicking the can down the road.”

In a province with no cap on political contributions, no prohibition of foreign donations and no limits on union or corporate donations, the two main political parties together raised more than $18-million last year in preparation for the May 9 election.

“We know what the problem is, the problem is influence-peddling through corporate donations and this culture of pay-for-access,” Mr. Weaver said. “And if you want to deal with that, you deal with it as we have by banning union and corporate donations to our party.”

NDP leader John Horgan said there is no need to wait for reform.

“As luck would have it, I have a private members’ bill on the order paper that contains that very thing. The premier should get on board, we could pass it today.”

Mr. Horgan did not rule out supporting the premier’s plan, saying he wants to see the details first. “But it’s always after the election. She’s had six years to do this and here we are, weeks from the election, and the premier has had a death-bed conversion.”

