Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
B.C Premier Christy Clark is pictured on September 19, 2016. (Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)

B.C Premier Christy Clark is pictured on September 19, 2016.

(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)

B.C. Premier Christy Clark no longer receiving stipend from party Add to ...

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

British Columbia’s premier says she is no longer receiving a $50,000 annual stipend from her political party.

Christy Clark says she will instead ask the B.C. Liberal Party to re-imburse her for individual expenses.

She says different parties do things differently and she has decided her party should move to a new system.

The Liberals confirmed last spring that Clark is paid up to $50,000 per year for party work on top of her $195,000 salary.

The stipend formed part of two conflict of interest complaints filed against Clark last year by an opposition member of the legislature and a citizen advocacy group.

The province’s conflict of interest commissioner later cleared the premier of wrongdoing, saying the money was a political benefit, not a personal one.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular