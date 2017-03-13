Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Premier Christy Clark speaks during a Pink Shirt Day event at the Shadbolt Centre for Performing Arts in Burnaby, British Columbia, Wednesday, February 22, 2017. (Rafal Gerszak For The Globe and Mail)
The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Legislation that would make it illegal to require women to wear high heels on the job in British Columbia is getting support from Premier Christy Clark.

Clark says on Facebook and Twitter that it’s “old fashioned” and “unacceptable” for some workplaces to require women to wear high heels.

Clark says she backs the intent of a private member’s bill introduced last week by B.C.’s Green party leader, Andrew Weaver.

The bill he introduced on International Women’s Day would prevent employers from setting footwear requirements based on gender.

Clark’s Facebook entry posted Sunday promises that the government will take action, saying “this practice needs to stop”

There’s no indication in Clark’s post if the Liberals will back Weaver’s bill or bring in separate legislation.

'Women often have to do more and settle for less in terms of cold, hard cash' (The Globe and Mail)
 

