Fresh from a $5,000-per-plate private political fundraiser, B.C. Premier Christy Clark on Friday labelled the federal move to restrict such cash-for-access events as an interesting approach to campaign finance reform. But with just months before the next provincial election, she defended her continued efforts to fill her B.C. Liberal Party coffers before the next campaign.

Ms. Clark spoke to reporters in Kelowna, the morning after attending a fundraiser at the Mission Hill Winery, where donors to her B.C. Liberal Party were whisked past media to avoid scrutiny.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to restrict the controversial practice of cash-for-access fundraising by passing legislation that lifts the veil of secrecy from these political events, requiring them to be transparent, open to public scrutiny and reported to Canadians. The changes would curtail elite fundraisers with top powerbrokers.

“We will see how it works,” Ms. Clark told reporters. “It’s an interesting idea, so we are watching it.”

The federal Liberals are responding to revelations that Mr. Trudeau and senior cabinet members were raising millions of dollars through private fundraisers with tickets as high as $1,500 that gave donors private access to his cabinet.

Ms. Clark, who earlier this month gave up her annual $50,000 party stipend in the face of sustained criticism over British Columbia’s campaign finance rules, said she has already committed to changes that provide adequate transparency. The B.C. Liberals have started reporting political contributions within two weeks of receiving the money, and are mulling legislation to make that a requirement for all political parties in B.C.

“We are making some changes already. And I think the federal government may want to think about this,” Ms. Clark said. “What people want to know is that when someone donates to a political party, it isn’t linked to a decision government made. I think it is a lot easier to see that and make it more transparent if we report it in real time.”

Ms. Clark defended the efforts to ensure the identify of her donors were kept private at her Thursday night fundraiser. “This is the way political fundraising has always been done in Canada,” she said. “You will see in a number of weeks exactly who was there and who donated.”

She said opposition B.C. New Democratic Party, which is proposing a law to ban union and corporate donations, would force taxpayers to fund political parties.

“The NDP is advocating a system where we fund political parties which would be millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money every year, divert that money I guess from other services, and people won’t have a choice about donating to political parties. I don’t support that. I think the system we have isn’t perfect but I think it’s better than forcing people to donate.”

In fact, the NDP have not said how political parties would be funded in the absence of corporate and union donations, although the Quebec model, which distributes tax dollars to make up most of the political funding, is one option.

The B..C Liberal Party raised more than $12-million in 2016 through campaign contributions. Although the NDP have not disclosed 2016 figures, the governing BC Liberals collected more than three times as much money from donors as the NDP in 2015.

