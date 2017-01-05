The B.C. government has struck a deal with its teachers’ union that will provide $50-million in new funding to hire more teachers for the current school year, which could translate into as many as 1,100 new full-time positions, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Education Minister Mike Bernier is set to hold a news conference this afternoon to outline the details of the province’s agreement with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation.

The interim measure was negotiated after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled last November that legislation enacted by the B.C. Liberal government 15 years ago wrongly stripped clauses from the teachers’ contract that limited class size and composition.

In a memorandum of agreement dated Jan. 5, the province and the teachers’ union say this measure is just a first step toward a final agreement on how to restore the 2002 contract language into the current labour agreement.

The agreement says the Ministry of Education will provide $50-million in new funding to the current school year, which is the equivalent of 1,000-1,100 full-time teachers. That will be used to hire classroom teachers, as well as specialist teachers such as counsellors, speech language pathologists and teacher librarians.

Where it is not feasible to hire new teachers in the current school year, the money can be used to fund other support for teachers at a school district level, “including, but not limited to, upgrading existing teacher qualifications during the 2016/2017 school year, teacher recruitment programs and teacher mentoring programs.”

The money will be distributed to the boards of education with conditions saying the money must be used on the priorities outlined in the MOU.

Report Typo/Error