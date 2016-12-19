The B.C. Coroners Service says there were 128 fatal overdoses in the province in November – more than double previous months and the highest in 30 years of record keeping.

The agency says there were 755 deaths from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, a 70-per-cent increase over the same period last year.

Last week, the B.C. Coroners Service said as many as 13 people died in a single day on Thursday, including nine in Vancouver.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has been detected in 60 per cent of this year’s deaths to date; carfentanil, an even more toxic opioid that has since been detected in four provinces, is suspected in another recent surge in overdoses.

Lisa Lapointe, the province’s chief coroner, said it’s not clear what drove the spike in November. She said it could be related to a more potent form of fentanyl, or the widespread introduction of carfentanil into the drug supply – a scenario she described as “terrifying.”

“Despite the incredible efforts of all of those working on this crisis, the news today is not good,” she told a news conference in Victoria.

“Clearly, illicit drugs are becoming increasingly unpredictable and increasingly perilous.”

The province declared a public-health emergency earlier this year and in recent weeks has announced several measures, including increased medical services and overdose prevention sites in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The crisis has also increased pressure to open supervised-injection sites. The local health authority in Vancouver, which already has two supervised-injection facilities, plans to open as many as five more such facilities, and there are similar plans in other cities.

Dr. Perry Kendall, the province’s chief medical officer, says officials continue to run into resistance to supervised-injection facilities in some communities.

“We’re still struggling in many communities with the idea of having these sites open,” said. Dr. Kendall. “That doesn’t help.”

Last week, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and the city’s police chief said there must be more focus on treatment and rehab, arguing that while harm reduction is an important part of the solution, there are far too few treatment beds for addicts who need them.

The city also recently approved a 0.5 per cent increase to its property taxes to pay for its response to the overdose crisis.

