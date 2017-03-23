Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An aerial view of Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, B.C. (www.lonniewishart.com)
An aerial view of Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, B.C. (www.lonniewishart.com)

B.C. reports 64 pipeline benefit deals with 29 northern First Nations Add to ...

VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The British Columbia government says it has completed benefit agreements with 90 per cent of the eligible First Nations along four proposed natural gas pipeline routes across northern B.C.

The Ministry of Aboriginal Relations says 64 natural gas pipeline benefits contracts have been signed with 29 First Nations and that most include initial financial payments worth over $1 million.

Most of the agreements also have separate milestone payments, covering when construction begins or gas starts to flow.

The four proposed pipelines linking the gas fields to the northern coast are Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline, the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project, the Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission Project and the Pacific Trail Pipeline Project.

A government news release says the 16 First Nations along the Pacific Trail route would receive an estimated $32 million in direct benefits during the construction phase.

The ministry says the agreements help to establish long-term working relationships that include sharing benefits while supporting environmentally and socially responsible natural gas development that also respects aboriginal rights.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jane Fonda on Trudeau: Don't be 'fooled by good-looking Liberals' (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular