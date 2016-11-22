Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

B.C Premier Christy Clark speaks at a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Sept. 19, 2016. (Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
SURREY, B.C. — The Canadian Press

Premier Christy Clark is promising to build 2,900 affordable housing units across much of British Columbia’s Lower Mainland in an effort to increase the supply of rental options.The 68-project program was announced today at the site of a 40-unit housing development in Surrey for single mothers who have children with special needs.

The government is spending $516 million on projects for adults with disabilities, seniors, youth, aboriginal people and single women with children.

Housing Minister Rich Coleman says the funding largely comes from revenue collected through taxes on property transfers and foreign buyers.

Coleman says he expects the housing projects to be built within two years, and some have already been slated to start construction.

