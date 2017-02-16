School districts across British Columbia are scrambling to hire teachers and support staff with the $50-million the province announced in the wake of a landmark court ruling, and that effort is expected to intensify in September when that funding increases.

More details on how the province will respond to the Supreme Court of Canada decision are expected in next Tuesday’s provincial budget, which will outline the province’s approach beyond the current school year. The province announced the $50-million last month as an interim measure and said a longer-term arrangement would be worked out later.

Last November, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in favour of teachers in a long-running challenge of the provincial government’s decision, in 2002, to pass legislation that stripped classroom size and composition language from the teachers’ contract and took away their rights to bargain those terms in future contracts. The ruling upheld a lower-court decision that found the legislation flouted teachers’ constitutional rights.

With the Supreme Court of Canada decision, class size and composition clauses are restored and the stage set for a hiring spree. The British Columbia Teachers’ Federation estimates the legislation resulted in about 3,500 fewer teaching positions and has estimated restoring the contract provisions would cost about $300-million a year.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail this week, Education Minister Mike Bernier said that interim funding of $50-million for the 2016-17 school year would be “annualized at $100-million a year going forward” and that there would be “flexibility” built into the upcoming budget to “work with teachers to invest in student outcomes.”

The changes are already under way.

In Surrey, district staff are inviting retired teachers to join on-call rosters, which are dwindling as some people on the list land full-time jobs.

Under the interim funding agreement, Surrey got about $5-million to hire 128 full-time equivalent positions.

The district has found it tough to hire psychologists and speech-language pathologists and is also having difficulty recruiting enough education assistants, Surrey district spokesman Doug Strachan says.

The Peace River South school district in Dawson Creek is also hiring, with funding of $400,000 for up to 12 full-time equivalent positions.

To date, the district has posted six positions, filled 2.5 and plans to post the remaining jobs when the initial postings are filled – and that’s not a certainty.

“We have a lot of difficulty even normally with recruitment and retention of teachers, because we are in a northern community,” assistant superintendent Candace Clouthier said on Thursday.

“We have struggled anyway – but to flood the system with hiring teachers who are specialists is going to be really difficult for us.”

The Greater Victoria School District plans to fill 58 positions with $1.7-million it got under the interim agreement.

Specialized positions such as counsellors, learning support and French immersion are proving most difficult to fill, a spokeswoman said.

In a Feb. 6 notice on its website, the Vancouver School Board said it plans to hire at least 55 full-time equivalent teachers this month.

Those positions are the first block of what is expected to be around 96 full-time equivalent jobs funded with $4.4-million under the interim agreement

“In many cases, the additional funding allowed part-time teachers already working for VSB to increase their hours on a continuing basis,” the notice said.

“This initial process filled the equivalent of nearly 40 of the approximately 96 full-time equivalent positions.”

The provincewide hiring spree will amount to an experiment in how educational outcomes are affected by classroom conditions.

The Supreme Court of Canada decision “raises the ante for educators in B.C.,” said Charles Ungerleider, a former deputy minister of education in British Columbia and now a professor at the University of British Columbia.

“Because it provides additional resources, especially teachers, we ought to be able to see an impact in terms of improved performance,” he said.

The province already tracks information such as graduation rates that could help measure outcomes, although it could take a couple of years for the changes to take effect, he added.

With a report from Justine Hunter in Victoria

