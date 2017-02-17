British Columbia has reached a health-care funding deal with Ottawa, weeks after the province’s health minister condemned Ottawa’s “divide and conquer” approach following similar agreements elsewhere.

The Globe and Mail has confirmed B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake and federal Health Minister Jane Philpott were expected to announce the agreement, which also includes funding to respond to the opioid crisis, in Vancouver on Friday morning.

The development means Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec remain the only provinces not to have signed their own deals directly with the federal government.

B.C.’s agreement includes funding increases of about 4.4 per cent per year, including new funding for mental-health and home care. The funding increases could increase depending on GDP growth.

It also includes $10-million to fund the response to the opioid crisis. More than 900 people died in B.C. of overdoses last year.

Mr. Lake had previously decried similar side agreements with other provinces and territories, saying the Trudeau government’s behaviour on the file was “shocking.”

“This is ‘take it or leave it,’ divide and conquer, bait and switch,” he said in January.

The provinces and territories had been pushing for a national agreement with annual increases of 5.2. per cent in overall funding. Those talks broke down after Ottawa offered 3.5 per cent annual increases in health-transfer payments and another $11.5-billion over 10 years targeted to home care and mental health.

The provinces and territories had been pushing for an annual increase of 5.2 per cent in overall funding. In late December, New Brunswick became the first province to break ranks.

In the weeks since, Ottawa has signed agreements with the rest of the Atlantic provinces, Saskatchewan and all three territories.

