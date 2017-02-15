Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Premier Christy Clark with Chief Councillor Harold Leighton, (left) and Mayor John Helin arrive to speak to media about the Lax Kw'alaams Band and B.C. government's reaching multiple agreements with First Nations and the announcement of the construction and operation of a liquefied natural gas export industry in Prince Rupert during a press conference in the Legislative Library on Feb. 15, 2017 in Victoria, B.C. (CHAD HIPOLITO/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VICTORIA — The Canadian Press

Premier Christy Clark is touting two agreements reached with First Nations on a liquefied natural gas export plant as important milestones for the project’s future in British Columbia.

The Pacific NorthWest LNG project near Prince Rupert has yet to be given the green light by Malaysian energy giant Petronas, but a company official witnessed the signing ceremony today at the legislature.

Wan Badrul Hisham, Pacific Northwest LNG’s chief project manager, says the deal is significant.

If it goes ahead, the $36-billion project would create up to 4,500 construction and 350 permanent jobs.

The agreements with the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation are tied to the project proceeding and include the transfer of about 3,000 hectares of land and almost $145 million.

Mayor John Helin of Lax Kw’alaams says the deal marks the first time his people have been included in developments in their traditional territories.

