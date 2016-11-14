The president of the teachers’ union in British Columbia says he expects more teachers in classrooms as early as January after a Supreme Court of Canada decision last week that affects class sizes.

But Premier Christy Clark says implementing the court decision may take some time.

Speaking from London, England, Clark says the two sides first need to negotiate the terms of rules on class size and the composition of classes with special needs students.

She says she’s not making any guarantees when that will happen.

The Supreme Court sided with the union last week by overturning legislation that prevented the teachers union from negotiating class size and the composition of their classes in their collective agreement.

Hansman, who is attending a meeting of the Canadian Labour Congress in Ottawa, says he has meetings Wednesday with Education Ministry officials.

