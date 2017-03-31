The British Columbia government has announced it will match the federal funding commitment of $2.2-billion for new transit projects in Metro Vancouver over the next 11 years.

Minister responsible for TransLink Peter Fassbender says the money could be applied to transit projects including a rapid transit line in Surrey and an extension of the SkyTrain line on Vancouver’s west side.

The announcement increases the province’s share of the total cost of Metro Vancouver transit projects from 33 to 40 per cent, similar to the federal pledge made earlier this month in the budget.

New Democratic Party Leader John Horgan has already said that his government would pay for 40 per cent of the region’s transit developments, if the NDP wins the provincial election on May 9.

The Mayors’ Council, which sets regional funding for transit upgrades, must pay 20 per cent of the bill and Fassbender says he is sure the council and TransLink will work very hard to get the projects underway.

Fassbender says the provincial funding announcement is on top of $246-million already committed for the first phase to improve transportation in the Metro Vancouver region.

