B.C. Premier Christy Clark will be ushered into Buckingham Palace on Nov. 15 for an event where she will promote her Great Bear Rainforest agreement on an international stage, under the auspices of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

The agreement to preserve a vast stretch of the province’s prime old-growth forests is a great marketing tool for the B.C. forest sector, representing the Cadillac of sustainable forestry practices. That agreement is a bright spot for a sector that is facing a convergence of adverse conditions.

