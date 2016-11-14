Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest. (Shawn Kennedy photo)
B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest. (Shawn Kennedy photo)

B.C.’s forest industry faces numerous challenges Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Justine Hunter

VICTORIA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

B.C. Premier Christy Clark will be ushered into Buckingham Palace on Nov. 15 for an event where she will promote her Great Bear Rainforest agreement on an international stage, under the auspices of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

The agreement to preserve a vast stretch of the province’s prime old-growth forests is a great marketing tool for the B.C. forest sector, representing the Cadillac of sustainable forestry practices. That agreement is a bright spot for a sector that is facing a convergence of adverse conditions.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Justine Hunter on Twitter: @justine_hunter

Also on The Globe and Mail

Landmark deal means much of the Great Bear Rainforest safe from logging (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog