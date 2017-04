British Columbia’s spring grizzly bear hunt opened on the weekend. If the BC New Democratic Party wins the May 9 election, this will be the last time the bears will face trophy hunters as they emerge from hibernation, groggy and hungry.

The BC Liberals maintain the hunt is sustainable, while both the NDP and the Greens have promised to end trophy hunting of this species, which plays an essential role in the ecosystem.

