The server at Simmer Huang is inexplicably proud of his restaurant’s secret sauce.

“This the most important part of our recipe,” he says, proffering a dark brown, semi-solid blob for inspection. “It’s so secret they don’t even tell us what’s in it.”

The blob jiggles like jelly but has the adhesive strength of industrial glue. When the server tips the clear plastic bowl upside down, the sticky blob doesn’t slip.

The server slaps a lid on the bowl and shakes it vigorously over his head for several minutes, aerating the blob until it liquefies and bubbles. A finger test reveals a throat-constricting whack of intensely salty bouillon cubes mixed with rice wine and molasses.

Simmer Huang is a Beijing-based restaurant chain with more than 500 franchises in mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia. This is the fourth Canadian outlet (Toronto has two and Saskatoon one).

Although advertised as a hot-pot restaurant, the cooking method is actually a quick braise, more akin to a stewed clay pot than a boiling broth for dipping.

The ingredients are prepared by the servers in pressure cookers on induction stoves built into the tables.

Gen Huang, the restaurant group’s founder and CEO, says his signature three-sauces simmer pot is a twist on an imperial court recipe passed down from an ancestor who was a master chef to Emperor Tongzhi, the 10th emperor of the Manchu-led Qing Dynasty from 1862 to 1874.

This restaurant is ridiculously popular. Located in Bosa Properties’s new Sovereign tower, it has lineups every night. According to Rae Kung, manager of the Vancouver Chinese Restaurant Awards, it is shaping up to win the Diner’s Choice award for new restaurant.

Which just goes to prove, in my opinion, that mediocrity rises to the top in any culture.

The restaurant’s clean, bright decor has a comfortably Westernized, cookie-cutter appeal. Snug vinyl booths are separated by pale-wooden dividers topped with containers of plastic flowers. Iron gates painted in red and yellow add splashes of colour. Exhaust chutes over each table are clad in shiny metal cylinders.

When ordering, customers can build their own pot from base ingredients that include a wide selection of meats, offal and seafood. But most people seem to stick to the preselected combos. We opt for mixed beef (braised brisket, tendon and ball) in hot spicy sauce, and a surf-and-turf (catfish, beef, shrimp and frog legs) in “wild spicy” sauce that is actually mild.

Within minutes, seven – yes, seven – servers roll up to our table with a trolley.

Our second pot will be prepared simultaneously at an empty table beside us. They begin unloading plastic containers filled with seasoned meat and vegetables, stacking them in front of us for approval – as a fine steakhouse would do with raw slabs of sirloin – before returning them to the trolley.

Everything has been preportioned, right down to the ketchup-style packet of oil, which is snipped and poured into a shallow steel cooking pot.

The vegetables – thickly chopped celery, carrots, onion, green and red peppers, garlic cloves and red dates – are spread over the bottom, and the beef piled over top.

A heavy clear lid closes tight, the heat is cranked up, and the server goes to work on the blobby sauce, which will be added later.

“It’s cooked in the water from the vegetables so it’s very healthy,” the server explains. “All that comes up is the steam. There is no oil,” he adds, seemingly oblivious to the packet of oil he just added.

After discussing the blobby sauce – which the server assures us contains no MSG or allergens “of any kind” (even though the recipe is top-secret) – I wander over to the next table to have a look at the surf-and-turf pot.

Um, where’s the catfish?

“That’s the catfish,” says another server, pointing to what looks like scored squid rolls.

Really?

“Yes, that’s catfish.”

Are you sure it’s not squid?

“Hmm, I’ll go ask,” she says, scampering off to the kitchen.

The servers have obviously been trained to have an answer for everything, even when they have no clue. We’ve been given the wrong combo. The manager kindly adds the missing catfish and frog’s legs at no extra cost. The latter are more like rubbery tadpoles held together with tiny (and sharp) bones.

After the main ingredients steam for about 10 minutes, the server ladles sauce over top and allows it simmer for another 10. When the lid is lifted, the pot actually looks pretty decent. The carrots are lightly caramelized along the edges. The brisket is tender and the tendons are gently chewy.

The sauce tastes like a one-note Lee Kum Kee bottle variety with a whisper of five-spice seasoning. But it all comes together in a bright, bubbling, rib-sticking stew – for five minutes or so, or about the time it would take to post a picture to Instagram.

Then the sauce congeals into sludge. The meat stiffens up and the vegetables collapse into mush. The server adds water to make soup, but doesn’t bring spoons or bowls. We had ordered a side of matsutake mushrooms to add to the soup, but are presented with button mushrooms.

These are matsutake?

“Yes, matsutake.”

Here we go again.

We were asked to pay for our meal before we started eating, when “last call” was announced. Even though several tables are still occupied, the staff is packing up. One server is lying on his back in the next booth. A dishwasher comes out of the kitchen and starts eating rice out of the counter-top cooker. They’re done for the night, and so are we.

Best restaurant, huh?

