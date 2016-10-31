Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has vowed to pack up the RV and head north if Donald Trump is elected U.S. president next week.

The six-time Emmy Award-winner, acclaimed for his performance on the AMC television series as chemistry teacher Walter White turned drug kingpin Heisenberg, joked about his plan to move north on The Bestseller Experiment podcast.

B.C.-based co-host Mark Desvaux had asked the actor whether he would be interested in an extended vacation to Vancouver should the Republican nominee win.

“It wouldn’t be a vacation; I’d be an expatriate,” Mr. Cranston replied.

“Absolutely. I would definitely move. It’s not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won’t.”

The quip followed a discussion on the idea of playing Mr. Trump, whom the actor described as a “tragic, Shakespearean character.”

“For me to play someone like Donald Trump, I would first need to have some time to calm down from him because I do have a judgment of him, and it’s virtually impossible to play someone that you have a judgment on, because then you’re slanted,” he told Mr. Desvaux and London-based co-host Mark Stay.

“I need to come at it from a place of neutrality so that I can build a character and justify what I say, what I do, at all times. It’s hard for me to imagine trying to justify what this man has said and done.”

Mr. Cranston joins a number of American celebrities who have joked about fleeing a Trump presidency.

In April, the actress Lena Dunham said she was aware many people had been threatening such a move, but insisted she would follow through.

“I know a lovely place in Vancouver and I can get my work done from there,” she said at the Matrix Awards in New York.

In response, the presidential candidate called Ms. Dunham a “B-actor” with “no mojo,” telling morning show Fox and Friends: “Now I have to get elected.”

The View co-host Raven-Symoné claimed back in February she would move her whole family to Canada.

“I already have my ticket,” she said. “I literally bought my ticket. I swear.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked during a question-and-answer period at American University in March how he would deal with a potential influx of U.S. immigrants.

“Every election season, there are people who swear that if the candidate they don’t like gets elected, they’re moving to Canada,” Mr. Trudeau said. “If over the past decades that were the case, we would have more people in Canada than in the U.S. instead of being one-tenth your size.”

The full interview with Mr. Cranston is available on iTunes and bestsellerexperiment.com.

