Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje and more than 60 other members of the Canadian literary community have signed an open letter to UBC demanding due process for Steven Galloway and an investigation into how the university has handled his case.

“The University’s conduct in this matter is of great concern,” reads the letter, which is signed by a long list of Canadian literary luminaries, including Jane Urquhart, Miriam Toews and Elizabeth Hay. It is also signed by Louise Dennys, executive publisher and executive vice-president at Penguin Random House Canada, Mr. Galloway’s publisher.

Mr. Galloway was fired in June by UBC, where he had been chair of the creative writing program. Last November, he was suspended with pay due to what the university called “serious allegations.”

Read more: How UBC's Steven Galloway affair has haunted a campus and changed lives

Read more: Steven Galloway's firing causes donor to rethink gift to UBC

The letter calls for UBC to establish an independent investigation into how the matter has been handled.

“There is growing evidence that the University acted irresponsibility in Professor Galloway’s case,” the letter states. “Because the case has received a great deal of public attention, the situation requires public clarification.”

The letter was a group effort led by Joseph Boyden, the award-winning author of The Orenda.

“There can be no reasonable public discussion of this matter until UBC begins to provide appropriate facts and information,” reads a segment of the e-mail Mr. Boyden sent, soliciting support.

The allegations against Mr. Galloway were never specified, but the use of the phrase “serious allegations” in a memo that also encouraged students who were concerned about their safety and well-being to seek support “cast a cloud of suspicion,” the letter says, “and created the impression that he was in some way a danger to the university community.

“The impression has been amplified in the public sphere, severely damaging Professor Galloway’s reputation and affecting his health,” it continues.

The letter also accuses UBC of appearing to misrepresent the findings of the independent report by former B.C. Supreme Court judge Mary Ellen Boyd. As the UBC Faculty Association revealed the report substantiated only one of the complaints, and not the most serious one.

While the university has not revealed details of the complaints against the award-winning author, The Globe and Mail has reported that the main complainant in the case, a former student in the course, accused Mr. Galloway – with whom she had had an affair, according to several sources – of sexual assault. The Globe has not spoken with the woman and Mr. Galloway has declined to be interviewed.

The letter is signed by a who’s who of the Canadian literary world, including Mr. Galloway’s editor Diane Martin, International Festival of Authors director Geoffrey Taylor, former Globe books editor Martin Levin and a long list of acclaimed writers, including Guy Vanderhaeghe, David Bezmozgis, Sheila Heti and former Vancouver poet laureate Brad Cran, who helped organize the initiative.

This year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize and Governor-General’s Literary Award winner Madeleine Thien, who earlier wrote UBC her own letter instructing that her name be removed from all university platforms in protest against how the case has been handled, has also signed the open letter.

The letter was sent to UBC president Santa Ono late on Monday afternoon. UBC was not immediately able to provide a comment.

The school has defended its handling of the case, describing its process as “an impartial, comprehensive investigation” overseen by a former judge. It has also repeatedly stated it is bound by privacy concerns. In response to a previous question about whether UBC plans to release more information about this case, UBC’s managing director of public affairs Susan Danard told The Globe that employers can only disclose details regarding someone’s departure if the person who resigned or was terminated agrees to waive their right to privacy.

But “Professor Galloway himself has been denied the right to speak publicly while his case is being grieved,” the letter states. “The University’s willingness to allow the suspicions it has created to continue to circulate is surprising and appears to be contrary to the principles of fairness and justice that should guide any distinguished academic institution.”

Report Typo/Error