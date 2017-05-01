An investment dealer and former Olympic rower who went missing for nearly 18 months has been released on bail after being charged with fraud.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Harold Backer bail on a $50,000 surety on Monday. He must also keep the peace, surrender his passport, reside at a specific address under a curfew, and not engage in securities trading.

Backer is facing two counts of fraud over $5,000 after he turned up at the Victoria Police Department’s headquarters on April 13.

The 54-year-old man disappeared on Nov. 3, 2015, after telling his family he was going for a bike ride, but failed to return home.

Late Monday afternoon, Backer left the courthouse without commenting.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.

A publication ban was placed on details of his bail hearing.

Backer was on the Canadian rowing team in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games.

After his disappearance, police in Port Angeles, Wash., said an officer who viewed video from a street security camera noted a man fitting Backer’s description was aboard a ferry from Victoria, a 90-minute trip away.

