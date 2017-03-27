British Columbia’s coroners service says carbon monoxide gas is suspected to have killed four people in a home near Ashcroft.

It says foul play has been ruled out in the deaths of two adults and two children who were found deceased in their home on Friday.

Toxicology tests were underway and the coroners service says it expects the results later this week.

David Musterer, a member of the Venables Valley community, said on the weekend that the tragedy has deeply affected everyone in the area who is grieving for the family.

RCMP officers who were responding to a request for a check on the home found four bodies inside.

The coroners service did not identify the source of the carbon monoxide gas but says it’s produced during the burning of any fossil fuel such as wood, gasoline, natural or propane gas.

It says the use of a carbon monoxide detector is a reliable method of early detection of the gas in a home but does not replace the need for regular, qualified servicing of all gas appliances and wood-burning stoves.

Anyone who suspects exposure to carbon monoxide, which is colourless and odourless, should immediately leave the residence and get medical help.

