A 47-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a racist rant was caught on video in an Abbotsford, B.C., parking lot.

A warrant has been issued for Karry Corbett of Hope as police try to find and arrest him as the hate crimes unit investigates a man seen hurling vulgar insults at two people in a parking lot.

Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police Department says the video was shot on Oct. 21 by a lawyer who works at a nearby office where a truck was illegally parked in a reserved spot.

MacDonald says he’s appalled by the hate-filled tirade that was unleashed against the bystander and the parking enforcement officer – a 72-year-old man who was doing his job.

Corbett, who is known to police, has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats and one count of causing a disturbance.

In the video, a man who is a passenger in the truck raises his fist and declares a “white power” sentiment as he keeps swearing.

“When did you come to Canada?” he yells as he continues his expletive-laden tirade.

“I was born in Canada,” a man replies as the passenger gets back into the truck that is slowly driven out of the lot as the man carries on swearing.

