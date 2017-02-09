It’s not the apology B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan has demanded, but British Columbia Premier Christy Clark admits she jumped to conclusions when she blamed the Opposition for hacking her party’s website.

Clark said Thursday that if Horgan really feels he needs an apology, he will have the opportunity to raise the issue directly with her when the legislature sits again on Tuesday.

“I was really mad about it, I did draw a quick conclusion,” she said in a telephone interview with CHNL radio station. “An investigation, I’m sure will be underway. Let’s wait for the results of the investigation. I’m sure they will uncover the individual that did it in the legislature.”

B.C. Liberal Party spokesman Emile Scheffel said their review on the alleged hack continues.

“We have identified numerous IP addresses linked to attempts to hack into BCLiberals.com,” he said in an email statement.

He said one of the addresses had been traced to the legislative assembly in Victoria.

Clark said that it appeared someone in the legislature was trying to “subvert our democratic process.”

She made the original hacking allegation on Tuesday during a Facebook live interview with the Vancouver Sun.

The allegations involve accessing confidential information supplied to the Liberal party by people who responded to an online survey.

Horgan demanded an apology on Wednesday over what he said were false allegations. He said if he didn’t get that apology from Clark over the “complete fabrication,” the party would be looking at its legal options.

On Thursday, Horgan wouldn’t say if he would continue with a legal solution.

“The more important issue is not the liable, the more important issue is her character and her inability to distinguish between good government — working for the people of B.C. — and working to protect her job, which is clearly her only motivation at this point.”

Horgan said he thinks all British Columbians are disappointed that the premier makes rash decisions without having all the information.

