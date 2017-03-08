British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is condemning a string of anti-Semitic acts across Canada and the United States.

Clark has issued a statement after the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver was evacuated Tuesday night after receiving a bomb threat.

The premier says although the threat turned out to be a hoax, fear caused by such threats “is very real.”

The Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centres across the U.S. got a new round of bomb threats Tuesday, adding to the scores that have plagued them since January.

Federal officials in the States have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

Jewish community centres in Toronto and London, Ont., were among several across North America that received bomb threats on Tuesday.

