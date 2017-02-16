Canada’s Ambassador to the United States says there is reason for optimism about the prospect of reaching a negotiated settlement to the latest round in the softwood lumber dispute.

Ambassador David McNaughton met with the B.C. Premier Christy Clark’s cabinet on Thursday morning to provide a briefing on the dispute. He later told reporters that Canada has made progress in elevating the softwood lumber dispute, which was raised when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the president at the White House on Monday.

Mr. McNaughton said there were substantial discussions between the Canadian government and the White House in the weeks leading up to the meeting between the two leaders.

“We brought up the softwood lumber issue consistently,” he said. “For them, it’s minor. They see it as a small, regional issue. And I think the most important thing that we did is was to impress on them how important it is to Canada – that this isn’t a small regional issue, it’s a national issue that affects hundreds of communities right across the country.”

B.C.’s Premier said she was encouraged by the update.

Ms. Clark held the special cabinet meeting to hear from the ambassador and from B.C.’s new trade envoy to Washington, David Emerson, and to map out a strategy to secure a new agreement. The United States is British Columbia’s largest market for softwood lumber. In 2016, the value of B.C. lumber exports to the U.S. was $4.6-billion.

Since 1982, softwood lumber exports from Canada to the U.S. have been subject to five separate rounds of U.S. trade litigation. The last negotiated agreement was signed in 2006 by Mr. Emerson when he served as Canada’s international trade minister.

That agreement has since expired and last November, the U.S. industry filed a petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce alleging that Canadian lumber exports are subsidized. In January, the U.S. International Trade Commission found there was a reasonable claim that softwood lumber products from Canada have injured its domestic lumber producers, setting the stage for the imposition of preliminary duties.

B.C. produces half of Canada’s softwood lumber exports to the United States, and Ms. Clark underscored that an agreement is critical to the health of 140 forestry-dependent communities across the province.

But she said the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump could provide an opportunity for a settlement.

“There is a lot of risk with what is going on in the United States,” she told reporters after the cabinet meeting. “But it may open up new opportunities for us as well. We worked hard to negotiate an agreement with the Obama administration, but frankly they just weren’t interested. So unpredictable change can sometimes be good.”

David Emerson was appointed earlier this week to head up the softwood lumber talks on B.C.’s behalf. He will be based out of the Canadian embassy in Washington.

Mr. Emerson said the dispute between Canada and the U.S. over softwood lumber is not Mr. Trump’s fight.

“This has never been an issue driven out of the President’s office,” he told reporters. “It’s always been about a protectionist group, the U.S. Lumber Coalition, that has accumulated tremendous power over the years… to basically shake down Canadian industry to increase their profitability.”

Mr. Emerson said he isn’t aiming to replicate the 2006 settlement, because too many factors have changed both politically and in the forestry sector.

“I would not approach it as if we could re-darn the old socks,” he told reporters.

