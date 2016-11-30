B.C. Premier Christy Clark says the five conditions the province set for new heavy oil projects such as Kinder Morgan’s controversial pipeline expansion are close to being met, and that may happen before next spring’s provincial election.

Ms. Clark was responding for the first time to the federal government’s decision this week to approve Kinder Morgan’s proposed expansion of its Trans Mountain oil pipeline from Alberta to the Vancouver region.

Her government’s five conditions include world-class spill response, adequate consultation with First Nations, and a “fair share” of the economic benefits of such projects.

“We’ve said these conditions are a path to yes,” said the premier.

Ms. Clark said she was “pleased” with Ottawa’s work on the file, including a recently announced plan to protect the coasts from oil spills, but she said work continues on sorting out potential economic benefits for B.C.

Ms. Clark said she told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he should come to B.C. to explain his pipeline policy, given passions in the province on the issue. The pipeline has a long list of opponents, including many First Nations groups, environmentalists, the mayors of Vancouver and Burnaby, and even several members of Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal caucus.

Ms. Clark had previously been among those critics, repeatedly saying the project, as proposed, did not meet any of her conditions. While she has pointed to significant progress, she noted she is navigating a challenging issue and is not trying to avoid taking an emphatic position.

“What British Columbians expect is not quick, easy, inconsistent answers and changes of position on this,” she said.

She said the five conditions, drafted about four years ago, could be met ahead of the 2017 provincial election. The Opposition New Democrats, who were criticized for coming out against the pipeline midway through the previous campaign in 2013, have objected to the federal government’s approval this week.

