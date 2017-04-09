Rescue crews searching for five people are combing an area where an avalanche rolled down in the mountains north of Vancouver.

Police say a concerned hiker called 911 on Saturday saying a cornice at the peak of Mount Harvey had collapsed and there were footprints leading to the same area.

Squamish RCMP Cpl. Sascha Banks said Sunday that five hikers are unaccounted for and were believed to be in the area of the avalanche.

Banks said search and rescue crews from across the South Coast were involved in the operation.

“This is a large scale rescue effort with multiple agencies working together to find the hikers,” Banks said in a news release.

Conditions on the mountain Sunday were favourable for a ground search.

Martin Colwell of North Shore Search and Rescue said specially trained avalanche searchers and dogs were scouring the length of the avalanche area looking for survivors.

He said the group may have walked over the cornice — an unsupported overhang of snow — and were swept away.

“The thing with these snow overhangs, it’s hard to see where the edge is and they probably didn’t recognize it from being on top of it.”

He said it may have swept away some of the members or all of them, that’s what they’re trying to determine.

Colwell said there are some very steep cliffs near the summit, and getting too close to those with the current winter conditions can be dangerous.

RCMP said six snowshoers were climbing towards the summit on the mountain northeast of the Village of Lions Bay. One of the snowshoers fell behind from the others and when he reached the summit he saw no sign of the group.

Police said Lions Bay Search and Rescue was immediately brought in on Saturday and Squamish and North Shore Rescue provided help in putting 19 volunteers and two chartered helicopters in the area.

By Sunday morning, Colwell estimates the number of volunteers had grown to nearly 40.

No information about the identities of the missing snowshoers is being released until all the family members have been notified.

Avalanche Canada has set the danger rating on the South Coast mountains at moderate at the treeline, but considerable in the alpine.

Report Typo/Error