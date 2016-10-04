Indigenous girls in the B.C. child-welfare system are as much as four times more likely to be victims of sexual violence than non-indigenous girls, according to an unprecedented watchdog report that calls on the province to create a strategy to address sexual violence against children and youth in care.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Representative for Children and Youth released a review that found there were 145 reports of sexual violence against 121 children and youth in care disclosed between 2011 and 2014.

The findings are damning. Social workers who did not report abuse to police. Provincial guidelines that are not audited for compliance. Foster children abusing foster children, including a case where the teenaged perpetrator was simply shuffled to another placement. Children who were apprehended amid sexual abuse at home, only to be sexually abused in care. And, in what the report calls a “shocking breach of trust,” foster fathers were the perpetrators in one quarter of the 28 incidents that occurred in a placement setting.

“We can’t just keep removing all these children [from their homes] and then placing them in an environment where, because they don’t have any other natural support, they might be revictimized,” Representative Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond told The Globe and Mail in an interview ahead of the report’s release. “In essence, by being involved in the system, they may, in fact, be groomed for a lifetime of victimization.”

The review – the first of its kind in Canada – describes an “underdeveloped, under-funded and unco-ordinated” approach to preventing and responding to sexual violence against children and youth in care. While provincial policies and legislation clearly state that an allegation of sexual abuse is grounds for a child-protection investigation, the report says it is “considerably less clear” what actions social workers must take when they receive disclosures from children already in care. “This, despite the fact that the government is now the child’s legal parent,” it says.

Nearly two-thirds of the 121 victims were indigenous girls, even though they only make up, on average, a quarter of all children in care. Indigenous girls under age 12 were four times more likely to be victimized than non-indigenous girls, while teenaged indigenous girls were twice as likely. The report notes that children who experience sexual abuse are at an increased risk of victimization later in life.

Violence against indigenous women and girls is top of mind across the country, as a federally appointed commission begins its work on a two-year, $54-million national inquiry into Canada’s missing and murdered indigenous women. The independent probe is expected to examine myriad factors, including child welfare, sex trafficking and systemic racism. On Tuesday, an annual day of vigil is being held across the country to honour missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, as well as to continue pressing for social change.

Ms. Turpel-Lafond is recommending that the B.C. government roll out a broad strategy to tackle sexual violence against children and youth in care, including as it relates to standards, resources and training. She suggests that the premier identify a lead minister responsible for implementing a five-year plan, and urges the province to create a network of Child and Youth Advocacy Centres that have stable funding and bring together police, social workers and cultural supports.

The report highlights several specific cases, including that of Brianna and her younger brother, Avery (not their real names). The indigenous children, aged 11 and six at the time of their disclosure, were living in a foster home with extended family. They told their foster father that their foster brother had been sexually abusing them, and the ministry and police were immediately alerted. The foster sibling, according to the report, was transferred to another group home. “The idea of just moving someone is really problematic,” Ms. Turpel-Lafond said. “What about the kids in the next group home?”

Of the known perpetrators covered by the review, about half were acquaintances or strangers, someone the victim had just met or someone they had met online. Among the remainder were relatives, friends, boyfriends, children in care and foster fathers. The perpetrators were both indigenous and non-indigenous, Ms. Turpel-Lafond said, adding that group homes saw the most incidents. Foster parents must undergo intensive screening assessments that involve criminal record checks, interviews and home visits. Provincial standards also require annual reviews of family care homes. Ms. Turpel-Lafond said the report proves that more rigorous screening and oversight are required.

Social workers quoted in the report described overwhelming caseloads that hindered their ability to monitor the ongoing well-being of children and youth. In 13 of the 145 incidents, which took place between 2004 and 2014, there was no mention of supports offered by social workers or health-care staff after a disclosure was made. There are special guidelines for social workers on preventing sexual exploitation, but there is no mechanism to ensure they are being met, according to the report. The report also noted that sexual violence was the most common type of critical incident involving children and youth in care during the 2015-16 fiscal year – more prevalent than physical assaults, substance-related incidents or suicide attempts.

“This report is a stark one,” Ms. Turpel-Lafond said, noting the importance of child-welfare reviews that delve deeply into real cases. “It speaks to the fact that, despite pledges at the highest level of government that we will have a violence-free society, these are the people – these are the children – that are regular targets of sexual abuse and violence.”

