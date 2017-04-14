Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Dividing the rails: How CN is winning market share from CP

Eric Atkins

Turmoil and fierce competition at the Vancouver port are reshaping the businesses of Canada’s two major railways.

Canadian National Railway Co. has outbid Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. on container-handling contracts for two big Asian shipping lines, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. And, amid port congestion and delays that left ships waiting, CP has stopped handling the freight of some shipping companies on the south shor e of Canada’s busiest port, ending a long-standing practice in which the two railways split the rail switching duties between them.

