The mother of a man who drove drunk and killed three people on a British Columbia highway says her experience of sexual and physical abuse in Canada’s residential school system made her a bad parent, which had a profound impact on her son.

Samuel Alec’s mother, Georgina Alec, told B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday the only parenting role models she had were the priests, nuns and brothers who were supposed to be her caretakers during the 12 years she spent at St. Mary’s Indian Residential School in Mission, B.C.

“I didn’t know how to show love,” she said. “I’m supposed to love my children unconditionally. At that time I didn’t know how. It took me years to learn how to be a good parent.”

Alec, 45, pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death after he drove into cyclists Kelly Blunden and Ross Chafe in May 2015. Alec’s good friend, Pierre Paul, was a passenger in the vehicle and also died in the collision.

Alec’s mother, who later suffered from alcohol addiction, told the court how she and her fellow residential school students were called “stupid Indians” so frequently that she started to believe it.

“I thought of myself as no good. I’m not a good woman. I’m not smart. I’m dumb. Not worthy. The only thing I’m worthy of is getting beat up and strapped and punched and knocked on the head and abused.

“We’re always told by the non-native at home, ‘Get over it. Get over it.’ I’d like to see them get over something so drastic as what the residential schools put me through,” she said. “You don’t ‘get over’ something like that.”

Alec’s mother finished her testimony by apologizing to the victims’ families, saying she hopes to one day have a conversation with them.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard Alec was heading home to Lillooet along Highway 99, which winds through the mountains northeast of Whistler, after a “lengthy binge of drinking” following a friend’s funeral in Pemberton.

Crown counsel is asking for a 12-year sentence minus two years for time served, which Alec’s lawyer, Paul McMurray, said would be the longest term ever given to someone guilty of impaired driving causing death in Canada.

McMurray countered with a proposed sentence of two years less a day, a term that he said would keep his client in the provincial jail system instead of moving him to a federal penitentiary.

Alec’s mother said her son is a changed man and that he has accomplished more in the two years since his incarceration than she did in her more-than-30-years of sobriety, such as receiving his high school diploma earlier this month.

Alec was expected to address the court Thursday afternoon. The judge said he intends to deliver a sentence at a later date.

Report Typo/Error