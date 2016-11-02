School officials in Abbotsford, B.C., says a stabbing that killed a female student and injured another at a high school appears to be a “random act of violence.”

Kevin Godden, the superintendent of the city’s school district, said the evidence suggests the suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, did not know either of the victims.

Police were called to Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, located in a suburban community in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, about an hour’s drive east of Vancouver, on Tuesday afternoon. They found two female students with stab wounds and arrested a suspect, who was subdued by school staff.

The girls, whose names and ages have not been released, were taken to hospital, but the city’s police chief, Bob Rich, announced that evening that one of the girls had died.

The other female student remains in hospital in stable condition, he said.

Both Abbotsford Senior Secondary and Abbotsford Middle Secondary School were locked down while police searched for additional suspects, but none were found.

A video of the stabbing was widely shared online.

“Out of respect for the family, we are asking that the video not be shared further and not be broadcasted,” Rich says.

The Abbotsford School District said teams have been deployed to provide support for staff and students. Abbotsford Senior Secondary was closed Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences.

“As a parent, it is heartbreaking to hear of the tragedy at Abbotsford Senior Secondary,” he said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with the entire school community.”

Provincial Education Minister Mike Bernier and B.C. Premier Christy Clark also reacted on Twitter.

“This is so heartbreaking. Thinking of the families and friends of those involved tonight,” Clark tweeted.

