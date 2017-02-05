The campaign to stop old-growth logging in Clayoquot Sound, leading to the mass act of civil disobedience known as the War in the Woods, began with a blockade on Meares Island by First Nations in the 1980s.

In 1993, the battle escalated with a government-imposed land-use plan that opened up commercial logging in the watershed. Environmentalists swelled the ranks of the protest; more than 850 people were arrested at Clayoquot. The provincial government branded the activists as enemies of B.C.

